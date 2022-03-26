Dolores Gurley Wilburn, 90, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home in the Greenwood community of Itawamba County. She was born January 11, 1932, in Itawamba County, to James Lee and Frankie Morris Gurley. She was a member of the Greenwood Baptist Church. She worked in the garment industry and then worked at North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health, where she retired from. After retirement, she ran a day care center at her home. She was a wonderful cook. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Bain officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include three sons, Joey Wilburn of Dorsey, Tony Wilburn (Kim) of High Point, NC, and Eddie Wilburn (Kathy) of Dorsey; one daughter, Emily Ison of Dorsey; seven grandchildren, Lee Wilburn, Laurie Wilburn Dowell, Forrest Wilburn, Caitlin Wilburn Brady, Nick Wilburn, Phillip Wilburn, and Trey Ison; Four Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joe Junior Wilburn, who died in 2010; three brothers, Bobby Gurley, Morris Gurley, and Joe Gurley; one sister, Frances Schneider; one grandson, Gage Ison; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Forrest Wilburn, Nick Wilburn, Trey Ison, Ryan Brady, Jerry Moore, and Roger Beachum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, % Roger Beachum, 4810 Dorsey Evergreen Road, Fulton, MS 38843. Visitation will be Monday from noon until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
