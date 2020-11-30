Joe Michael "Mike" Wilburn, age 60, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Ozark Community. He was born July 08, 1960 to Joe and Caroline Wilburn of Ozark Community. Mike was married to his soul mate of 42 years, Donna Hill Wilburn. He was father to two children, Mandy and Andy, two grandchildren, Autumn and Hagen. Our dear Mike was a simple family man who was a hard worker all his life. He started working at a young age at Merchant's Truck Line, Steve D.Thompson Trucking with Bobby Jarrell who brought him closer to the Lord, then moved to Cooper Tire for 9 1/2 years. He started working with his father in 1986 at the family business, W & W Specialty, and became CEO in 1993. Many years of hardwork and dedication was put into his work at W & W. He was so proud our small community could help provide jobs for it's residents. Mike was an active lifelong member of Ozark Baptist Church. He served as Deacon for 17 years. He knew the importance of sharing the Gospel and what it meant to help others prepare for their eternity. He was a part of the Bus Ministry, picking up children, as well as serving as a Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed his family time. He especially loved watching his granddaughter Autumn play volley ball and spending time with his "special buddy", grandson Hagen. His eyes sparkled with pride at those two. He loved gardening, playing dominoes with his buddies in the bottom and was always available to help someone in need. Many in our community were helped by Mike. He took great care of his parents, and father-in-law, before his passing. He visited his parents almost every day. Funeral services will be at Ozark Baptist Church on Wednesday @ 2:00 p. m. with Bro. James Young, Bro. Dempsey Rowland, Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Keith Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Donna Hill Wilburn; parents, Joe and Caroline Wilburn; daughter, Mandy (Michael) Stanton; son, Andy (Summer) Wilburn; grandchildren, Autumn and Hagen Stanton; brother, Phil (Margaret) Wilburn; sister, Shanna (Jamie) Dunaway; mother-in-law, Barbara Hill; brother and sister-in-laws, Debbie (Michael) Wooldridge. David (Rebecca) Hill. Deedra (Greg) Hawkes and Dwight Hill; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Billy Joe Hill; grandparents, Dexter and Opal Guin and Truman and Delma Wilburn; his nephew, Matthew Dunaway. Pallbearers will be Lanny Adams, Eric Scott, Tildon Guin, Chris Ramey, Eric Sheffield and Larry Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Ozark Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at Ozark Baptist Church from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.