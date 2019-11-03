Kenneth Rickey Wilburn, 72, departed from his earthly body at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on November 2, 2019 destined for his heavenly home after a lengthy illness. Born February 12, 1947, Rick, as he was affectionately known by his numerous friends and colleagues, spent the entirety of his working career in the financial field spending 41 years with BancorpSouth as an Executive Vice President. During the course of his life, Rick served on numerous committees, boards and clubs including the Tupelo Airport Authority, Lion's Club and numerous church committees. He was a life-long member of St. Luke United Methodist in Tupelo, MS. He enjoyed spending his free time with his wife, 3 children and 8 grand-children. Since retirement, their trips have included his notorious annual October Orange Beach vacation, a family trip to Walt Disney World among others. Rick was also an avid antique car collector with a particular focus on the Studebaker Company. Rick was the proud owner of a Studebaker Champ truck and also a Studebaker Grand Turismo both of which he saved and had totally restored. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Service officiant will be Bro. Rob Gill with music provided by family friend, Walter Burns. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday,11/4/19 at Holland-Tupelo Chapel and from 10 a.m.- service time on Wednesday at St. Luke UMC. A private family burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery near Mantachie. Pallbearers will be George Carter, Nash Allen, Mike Sappington, Terry Cartwright, Coy Livingston and Tommy Floyd. Burial will be at Stevens Cemetery in Mantachie, MS. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Billie Jo; his sons, Kirk (Jennifer) of Ecru, MS, Brandon (Stacey) of Olive Branch, MS; his daughter, Brittany Pinto (Jose) of Minnetrista, MN; his brother, Mitch (Joan) of Knoxville, TN and his sister Pam Yearber (Dallis) of Marietta, MS; grandchildren Carter and Harper Wilburn, Nicolas, Thomas, Sofia and Eva Pinto and Bentley and Barrett Wilburn, a host of nieces and nephews and his very close childhood friends Terry Cartwright, Coy and Phyllis Livingston, Tommy Floyd, Eddie Lindsey and Wilbert Walden. He also leaves behind his beloved English Bulldog, Bella. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Hazel Wilburn and an infant sister. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff and doctors at West Clinic and the nurses at Sanctuary Hospice House who provided remarkable care during his time of illness. Condolences may be posted online at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
