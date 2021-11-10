Teresa Lynn Wilburn, of Ashland, MS, passed away at her home on November 8, 2021, at the age of 66. She was born on June 22, 1955 to the late J. L. and Alsie Hobson of Ashland. She was a Christian, a wife, a mother, a Nana, and a homemaker. Mrs. Wilburn is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, Terry; sons, Shannon (Cassie), Whitney and Joshua (Heather); daughter, Lauren Brooks (Robby); grandchildren, Karly, Ethan, Maddie, Brooklyn, Dawson, Jackson, Kolby, Grant, Riley, Rihanna and Skylar. She was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Jessica Robinson Wilburn. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Ashland Baptist Church. A visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 1:00PM until the service time of 3:00PM. Brother Bill Mason and Brother Don Wilson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.