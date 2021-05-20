Tina Wilburn, 64, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from Noon to service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.

