Kelton Wayne Wilburn passed Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 15, 1940, in Dorsey, Mississippi, to the late Floyd "Hamp" and Elsie Dee Wilburn. He graduated from Mantachie High School where he excelled in football and basketball, served as president of his senior class, and was voted both "Most Likely to Succeed" and "Mr. Mantachie." He was employed at Rockwell International in Tupelo for over 20 years. He retired from Rockwell and began his own business with partner, Ken Robinson, forming R&W Wood Products. When meeting Wayne, you felt his love for God and saw him as a true man of faith. He was a member of Lakeland Southern Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons most of his adult life, along with teaching Sunday school until his passing. Beyond his love for God, you could see and feel his insurmountable love for his family; they were his life. If you spent any amount of time with Wayne, you realized he was a blend of John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and a rugged cowboy with a heart of gold. You never saw Wayne without a pair of cowboy boots on as he took pride in having quite a collection. He loved riding and showing horses for many years. He was an avid fisherman. He loved watching football and was a huge Alabama fan. Wayne had a talent for weaving stories of the past, keeping his family and friends laughing for hours. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Cody Crum and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 3, and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday. Burial will be at Center Star Cemetery. Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly R. Morgan of Tupelo, Roseanne Beaty and husband Dale of Mantachie, and Natalie Heckart and husband Fred of Fulton; his wife, Jo Bates-Wilburn of Mantachie; step-daughters, Tammy Cunningham and husband Doug and Gidget Leech and husband Eddie, all from Fulton. Wayne leaves behind a unique legacy to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jessica DeVaughn of Mantachie, his first grandchild and caregiver these last two weeks; granddaughter, Whitney Beaty of Fulton, his nurse and grandson, Harrison Shields, the light of his life and fishing partner, better known to Pop as his "Little Man," from Fulton; great grandchildren, Aubrey Parker of Mantachie and Paisley and Riley Crane of Fulton; adopted children from love, Kevin Riley, Brian and Kim Rushing and their children, Jolee and Clay; his sister, Gail Spearman of Birmingham; and his brother and best friend, Charles Wilburn of Pontotoc. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Joan Wilburn; his son-in-law, Steve Morgan; and a brother, Coy Wilburn. Pallbearers will be Andy Tatum, Jason Lemmons, Billy McDonald, Michael Poteet, Jimmy "Mooch" Pearce, William Edwards, and Rocky Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be The Open Door Sunday School Class from Lakeland Baptist Church. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Misty West and Brooke Ewing for taking such good care of "Pops" Wilburn when he came to the clinic. He loved making y'all laugh. Condolences may be shared with the Wilburn family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
