Dorothy "Dot" Wilder, age 85, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born January 6, 1935 to Harold Prentiss and Clara Brassfield McCarver. Dot was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. She worked alongside her son Jimmy, at Wilder Fitness Equipment. Dot cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. David Hamilton officiating, burial will be in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Dixie Tutor (Mark); two sons, Jimmy Wilder and Johnny Wilder (Janet); a son-in-law, Richard Stephens; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Cox (Philip), Hannah Purdy (Johathan), Stephen Tutor (Kaela), Kasey Kidd (Caleb), Clara Wilder, John Richard Stephens and Collin Stephens; and eleven great-grandchildren, Luke, Laura and Bailey Cox; John Mark, Griffin, Molly and August Pudry; Greyson and Emily Tutor; John Mac Kidd and James Isaac Kidd. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Everett Wilder and a daughter, Rosie Wilder Stephens. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
