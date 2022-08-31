Jimmy Wilder, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 19, 1957 to Everett and Dorothy McCarver Wilder. Jimmy was a member of West Heights Baptist Church and the Pontotoc Masonic Lodge #81. He was a 1976 graduate of Pontotoc High School and a member of the Pontotoc Warrior Football team from 1973 to 1975. Jimmy attended ICC, MS College and MS State, where he was awarded a football scholorship. He founded Wilder Fitness Equipment and his passion in life was to assist many schools and colleges around the county with fitness equipment to better the lives of the athletes. Jimmy treated his employees like family and was known as one that would give you the shirt off his back and expect nothing in return. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 at West Heights Baptist Church with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his sister, Dixie Tutor (Mark); his brother, Johnny Wilder (Janet); a brother-in-law, Richard Stephens; he was the beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews, and enjoyed treating them as his own children, Stephanie, Hannah, Stephen, Kasey, Clara, John Richard and Collin, as well as Myra. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Dorothy Wilder, and his sister, Rosie Wilder Stephens. Pallbearers will be Riggen Bullard, Francisco Hernandez, Tim Lepard, Lance Reeder, Steve Tutor and Jay Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wilder Fitness Equipment family. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 PM and from 1 to 2 PM Friday, all at West Heights Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.browningpontotoc.com.
