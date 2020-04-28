Mildred Wilder Park, 92, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home. She attended school at Longview and graduated from Pontotoc High School where she played basketball. After high school, she attended business college in Memphis, TN. She then married her husband Verlon Park in 1946. She was a Christian and a lifetime member at Longview Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending Sunday School with her friends and was also a member of the Joy Club. For many years she prepared Sunday lunch for her entire family. She loved working in her garden and with her flowers. A Private graveside service will be held at Longview Cemetery with Brother Drew Richardson officiating. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family with arrangements. Survived By: Her sons- Danny (Mary) Park, Dudley (Debbie) Park, and Johnny (Tracy) Park; 8 grandchildren- Paul (Angela) Park, Kevin (Rachelle) Park, Chris (Katherine) Park, Shandra (Aric) Graham, Caleb Park, Cody Park, Sarah Philpot, and Tanner Rimmer; 12 great grandchildren- Ethan (Gabby) Park, Evan (Katie) Park, Laura Kate Park, Hannah Park, Joshua Park, Elijah Park, Izzy Park, Suzy Park, Josie Park, Aiden Park, Lakyn (Chase) Owen, and Chloe Graham; 3 great great grandchildren- Easton Park, Weston Park, and Cannon Owen; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by: Her husband, Verlon Park. Her parents, Henry and Leasie Wilder. Her sister, Dora Westmoreland. Her great grandson, Noah Alan Park. Daughter in Law, Tongi Park. Her special niece, Annette Smith. Pallbearers: Her grandsons- Paul Park, Kevin Park, Chris Park, Caleb Park, Cody Park, and Tanner Rimmer. A special thanks to her personal caregivers and Legacy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Longview Baptist Church, 406 Dozier Hill Rd, Belden, MS 38826.
