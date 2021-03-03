Patsy "Pat" Wilder Robbins, 71, passed away on March 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House and left this world to join her mother and father after a long battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late William & Geraldean Wilder She was a graduate of PHS, class of 1968. After graduation she went to cosmetology school. She was a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS. She worked as a sewing machine operator most of her adult life. She loved horses, reading, needle point, sewing and quilting, working outside and being with friends and family. She especially loved arguing with her son in law over Ford vs Chevy. She made some of the best cakes for friends and family for weddings and birthdays or really just any time. She was quick to give her love and had a smile and laugh that lit up the entire room. Pat was a member of Longview Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Pat is proceeded in death by her father and mother William & Geraldean Wilder and stepson Bobby "Red" Robbins. Pat is survived by her loving family: her husband, Bobby Robbins, of Pontotoc; her daughter, Brandy (McDonald) Martin (Bob) of Tupelo and granddaughter Ashley Nicole; her bonus daughter, Mari (Pitts) Garner (Jason) of Fairview, TN; Stepchildren Jamie Carter (John) of Myrtle; Pamela Niswonger (George II) of Pontotoc and their children Amanda Niswonger and George "Trey" Niswonger III; Bruce Robbins (Lisa) of Oswego, IL and their children Carissa Robbins and Caren Robbins; Judith Franks of Fort Smith, AR and her children Eric Young, Zachary Franks and Kambry Young; and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Pat, may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Tupelo Humane Society. Visitation is Friday, March 5th at 5pm - 8pm for friends and family at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS. Service is Saturday, March 6th visitation at 1pm service at 2pm at Baldwin Funeral Home, 96 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS. Brother David Barnett & Brother Kevin Merritt will be officiating. Pallbearers: Bruce McCoy, Gene Swords, Russell Cox, Mike Robbins, Neil Williams, and Bobby Martin.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.