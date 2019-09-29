William Alfred Wilemon, 76, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1943, to Chester D. and Lena Bell Dulaney Wilemon. He worked for Mueller Brass a number of years and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching television, and working on cars; but most of all, he dearly loved his family. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, September 30, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Pamela Wilemon, of Fulton; one sister, Becky Weaver of Tupelo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Jack, Benny, Leroy, Oba, and John Wilemon; and two sisters, Mildred Wilemon and Willie R. Abbott. Pallbearers will be Mickey Wynn, Mike Chatham, Kory Quigley, Ben Quigley, Anthony Mitchell, and Wayne Abbott. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time today at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with the Wilemon family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
