Betty Ruth Hardwick Wilemon, 89, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Mrs. Wilemon was a member of Hubbard Salem Baptist Church. She was a lifelong nurse, having worked at the Tishomingo County Hospital, the Iuka Clinic, the Tishomingo Community Living Center, and Tishomingo Manor Nursing Home, ultimately retiring at the age of 82. She was also a dedicated caregiver to her son, Tim. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting, as well as reading and genealogy. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers. She is survived by two sons, Rex Wilemon of Hernando, MS, and Tommy Wilemon of Nashville, TN; one daughter, Treva Lee of Iuka; one brother, Joe Hardwick of Corinth; three sisters, Mary Jane Hardwick, Ann Whitfield, and Susie Lambert, all of Iuka; five grandchildren, Mindy Vanderford, Lisa Biglane, Brian Belue, Randy Wilemon, and Ashley Bryant; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorville Eron Wilemon; a son, Tim Allen Wilemon; her parents, Mack and Mattie Bullard Hardwick; five brothers; and three sisters. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Mitchell McNeese and Bro. Jackie Hastings. Interment will follow in Hubbard Salem Cemetery. Pallbearers include Brian Belue, Randy Wilemon, Derrick Biglane, Dustin Bryant, Beau Biglane, and Charles Hardwick. Honorary pallbearers include Odell Randolph and Danny Holland. Visitation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Monday. Memorials may be made to Hubbard Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Diana Bonds, 61 CR 303, Iuka, MS 38852. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
