Carolyn Grimes Wilemon, 73, of Burnsville, MS passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Baptist East - Memphis. She enjoyed shopping, watching westerns, scrap booking, and putting together photo albums. She was a substitute teacher and a bail bondsman. Carolyn was a member of Love Joy Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Wilemon; her grandson, Jerrod Wilemon; her brother, Stevie Grimes; her nieces, Sandra Grimes Moore (John) and Carrie Grimes; and her nephew, Perry Grimes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Gaye Floyd Grimes; her son, Jeff Wilemon; and her brother, Phillip Grimes. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 1pm at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Jackie Baswell. The family requests that anyone attending the graveside service, please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles Gist, Barney Dick, Brian Glover, John Moore, and Perry Grimes. Donations may be made in Carolyn's honor to the Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cuthshallfuneralhome.com.
