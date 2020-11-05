Hollis Ray Wilemon, 73, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. He was born August 28, 1947, in Itawamba County, to Hollis and Vera Blanton Wilemon. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton. He enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling, and listening to gospel music. He especially loved his dog, Cindy. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Survivors include one sister, Thelma Wynn (Mickey); one niece, Jennifer Roberts; one great nephew, Anthony Mitchell, all of Fulton; several cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by one sister, Eulala Wilemon; and his parents. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time a McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.