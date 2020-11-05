Hollis Ray Wilemon, 73, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. He was born August 28, 1947, in Itawamba County, to Hollis and Vera Blanton Wilemon. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton. He enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling, and listening to gospel music. He especially loved his dog, Cindy. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Survivors include one sister, Thelma Wynn (Mickey); one niece, Jennifer Roberts; one great nephew, Anthony Mitchell, all of Fulton; several cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by one sister, Eulala Wilemon; and his parents. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time a McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

