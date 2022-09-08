Jimmy Wilemon, 85, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 23, 1936 to the late Joabb Wilemon and the late Larue Boren Yearber in Itawamba County. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Jimmy enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday September 10 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Johnnie Wilemon of Fulton, son; Bryon (Jeannine) Wilemon of Fulton, grandchildren; Bethany Wilemon (Wade) Terrell of Jackson, Nathan Wilemon of Fulton, Emma Wilemon of Fulton, Elizabeth Wilemon of Fulton, Brandi Mann of Mathiston, great-grandchildren; Grace Baker of Fulton, Zack Baker of Tremont, Hannah Ellis of Pontotoc, Wyatt Ellis of Pontotoc, Avery Collum of Fulton, Dixie Belle Collum of Fulton, Asher Terrell of Jackson, and great great granddaughter, Brinley Grace Baker of Fulton. He was preceded in death by a son; Todd Wilemon, father, Joabb Wilemon, mother, Larue Yearber, and a sister, JoAnn Roberts. Pallbearers will be Nathan Wilemon, Zack Baker, Wade Terrell, and Chase Rushing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
