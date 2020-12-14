G.L. Wilemon JR., 68, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Anniston in Anniston. Services will be on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be on A drive-through visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the South Entrance of West Jackson Street Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Jackson Street Baptist Church. 1349 W Jackson St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family any expression to the family should be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net The Full obituary will follow in Sundays paper

