BOONEVILLE -- Melvin D. Wilemon, 68, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

