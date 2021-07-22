Russell Wayne Wilemon, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born November 16, 1939 to the late Leonard Wilemon and the late Effie Mae Gann Wilemon. He enjoyed working with his hands and watching Westerns on TV. He dearly loved his family. Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday July 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Eva Wilemon; children: Steve (Deb) Wilemon, Pam (Ron) Milam, Sandy (William) Parker, Lisa (Randle) Sutton, Beth (Tom) Garrison, Lesia (Steve) Ray, Jeff (Gail) Wilemon, Clayton (Connie) Yielding, Kellie Womack; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; brother, Romie (Dorothy) Wilemon. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Lencile Wilemon, Charlie Wilemon, J.B. Wilemon; sisters: Erma Ray West, Berma Dulaney Pallbearers will be Russell Wilemon, Dallas Peoples, Landon Johnson, Cole Mason, Drew Parker, Hunter Tyler Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
