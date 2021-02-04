Jimmy Todd Wilemon, 58, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, in Minneapolis, MN. He was born May 15, 1962 to Jimmy R. Wilemon and Johnnie Senter Wilemon in Fulton. Todd was a truck driver for 35+ years with ABF where he accumulated 2.75 million accident free miles and became a Road Team Captain in January 2019. Along with his many years of accomplished accident free driving, he was awarded the Silver Safety Driving Award and the 25 Year Safety Performance Award. He was the winner of several flat bed competitions at Mississippi Truck Driving Championships. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, Bible study, and was a member of the cemetery committee. He loved riding motorcycles, gardening, camping and going hiking. Private family only services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Close friends visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. The family request that face mask and social distancing be observed at the visitation. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his parents; Jimmy and Johnnie Senter Wilemon of Fulton, brother; Bryon (Jeannine) Wilemon of Fulton, 2 daughters; Elizabeth Wilemon Collum of Fulton, and Brandi (Justin) Mann of Mathiston, stepchildren; Kyle (Heather) Harmon of Tremont, Cherie (Benjie) Messer of Myrtle, and Chris (Mary) Wagner of Pascagoula, grandchildren; Grace Baker, Zack Baker, Zach Copeland, Avery Collum, Cameron Holley, Hannah Ellis, Wyatt Ellis, Bentlee Holley, Dixie Belle Collum, and Noah Wagner, 1 great granddaughter; Brinley Grace Baker, and Debbye Wilemon. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Hershel and Gola Senter, and his paternal grandparents; Joab and Larue Wilemon. Pallbearers will be Zack Baker, Nathen Wilemon, Cody Hawkins, Chris Wagner, Bryson Hamm, and Jake Holsonback. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the ABF Road Team and his fellow trucking buddies. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
