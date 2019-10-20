Jerry Lynn "Fuji" Wilhite, 60, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. He was born July 2, 1959 in New Albany to the late James Loyd and Dorothy Evelyn Browning Wilhite. He was a fork lift driver for Albany Industries in New Albany. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved anything Ole Miss. He enjoyed the outdoors and sports, especially softball. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of these arrangements. He is survived by a daughter, Whittney Wilhite Robertson (Eric) of New Albany; two sons, David Aaron Wilhite (Emily) of Etta and Barry Mitchell Wilhite (Tiffany) of Pontotoc; a sister, Sherrie Little (Kevin) of New Albany; and three grandchildren, Sammuel Morton, Chlea Morton and Leeland Robertson. Pallbearers will be Jerry Edwards, Gary Cobb, David White, Ronnie Wilhite, Jeff Lyons, Chad Herod, Jake Hill and Larry Ashmore. Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
