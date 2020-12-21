Darrel C. "D-Rel" Wilkerson, 48, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1 pm at Booneville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

