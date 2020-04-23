Beverly Ann Box Wilkins, 73, a resident of Ripley, peacefully passed from this life Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Heath Center in Corinth following a brief illness. A private family graveside service will be at 2pm Friday, April 24 at Bains Chapel Cemetery near Hickory Flat. Bro. Terry Hudson will officiate and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born August 1, 1946 in Water Valley, she is the daughter of the late Rev. Roy Larkin and Hazel Bain Box. Mrs. Wilkins was a graduate of Ashland High School and in earlier years was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant at Tippah County Hospital. In later years, she was a valued employee in the local retail industry before retiring. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and Christian, Mrs. Wilkins truly cherished time with her family. She loved life and enjoyed the beauty of the flowers she grew and her vegetable garden. Her hobbies of shopping and finding pleasure outside filled her days with happiness. Memories will be shared by her daughter, Robin Van Zant (Stan) of Hickory Flat, two sons, Jeff Medlin (Shelly) of Ripley and Scott Medlin (Belinda) of New Albany, one sister, Donna Waldrop (Carl), and two brothers, Gary Box (Linda) and Billy Box (Joshephine) all of Ashland, seven grandchildren Chris Medlin, Jus Medlin, Jennah Medlin, Amanda Mauney (Bentley), Jeffery Gadd, Cayla Taylor (Samuel) and Paige Binet (Ricky) and twelve great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of twenty three years, Bobby Gene Wilkins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
70°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 6:17 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.