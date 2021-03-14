Nathan Farris Wilkins, 76, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, March 15, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Iuka, MS. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery Burnsville, MS.

