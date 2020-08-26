J.T. Willard, 98 passed away at Pontotoc Health & Rehab Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones and his passing was peaceful. He was born May 15, 1922, in Union County to Ronel and Idella (Hudson) Willard. He was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. He was retired from Emerson Electric in Oxford, MS. a Mason, an avid fisherman who loved camping and the outdoors. He was a WWII Army Air Force Veteran and the widower of Blanche Myers Willard. He loved his family dearly along with his beloved pets. Survivors include daughters Sonja Barfield of Crossett, Arkansas, Jeannie Pence and husband Terry of Pontotoc, one son Jackie Willard of Pontotoc; seven grandchildren, Mark Wood, Candy Rushing, Jon Barfield, Betty Gantt, Deborah Shaver, Carrie Matin and Katie Haulcomb; thirteen great-grandchildren; nineteen great-great-grandchildren, and son in law Wayne Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter Tommie Karen Wood, two grandsons Oliver Barfield Jr and Jarrod Willard; and one son in law Oliver Barfield. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Warren Cemetery in the Hurricane community with Dale Rushing and David Martin officiating. Pallbearers will be Terry Pence, David Martin, Dale Rushing, Mark Wood, Wayne Wood and Corey Rushing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at glenfieldfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.