Mary Hall Willard, 93, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2021. She had resided in Ripley for many years after moving from New Albany to be close to her family. Mary was born in New Albany on September 10, 1927 to James Quitman Hall and Lillie Motes Hall. She was married to Marvin Willard for 58 years until his death in June of 2003. Mary was a homemaker, a member of the First Baptist Church of Ripley and a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. She made baby quilts for Sav A Life and enjoyed travelling with her family and her senior friends. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Don Schuman officiating. A private family visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 until 10:50. Pallbearers will be Kevin Merritt, Calub Merritt, Will Craig and Craig Bullock. Mary is survived by her daughter, Janie Craig (Bob), of Ripley; her sister, Mildred Willard, of New Albany; her son-in-law, M. C. Merritt, of Myrtle; grandchildren, Kelly Bullock (Rickey Jordan), Will Craig (Erin Kuykendall), Kevin Merritt (Tina), and Conya Fowler (Tommy); ten great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Willard; her parents, James Quitman and Lillie Hall, her daughter, Analese Merritt and her grandson, Buddy Merritt. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN or to a charity of choice. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
