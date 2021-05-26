Robert Kenneth Willard, 66, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 18, 1954 in New Albany to the late James L. and Eula Marie McCauley Willard. He was retired from the furniture industry. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Anna Willard and Julie Willard Trammel; two sons, Chris Willard and Brian Willard; and five grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

