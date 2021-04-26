Annie Frances Faulkner Williams went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born September 17, 1933 in Pontotoc County to Norris O. Faulkner, Sr. and Ruby Johnston Faulkner. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dwight G. Williams on June 10, 1950. Annie and Dwight were instrumental in organizing the Outreach Ministry at Ingomar Baptist Church, where she had been a member for 76 years. Annie lived her life true to her Christian faith. She loved the Lord, her family, church and friends. She has always been a Christian example to her community. Services will be at United Funeral Service Tuesday, April 27. Visitation will be 11:30a.m. to 1:30p.m. and funeral at 2:00p.m. Rev. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery. She is survived by a granddaughter, Cristie Printup; a great granddaughter, Jessica Printup; a great grandson, Patrick Printup, all of Southaven; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Williams of Ingomar; a sister-in-law, Mary Faulkner, also of Ingomar; two very special nephews, Mike Faulkner (Cheritie) and Bart Faulkner (Windy); a special niece, Sue Sigman of Cordova; and several great nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry D. Williams; a brother Sonny Faulkner; in-laws Victor and Charlie Pearl Williams and a brother-in-law, James Carson Williams. Pallbearers will be Gary Allen, Bill Gray, Jimmy Yarbrough, Jerry Fitzgerald, Bobby Williams, Kenny Gregory and Ed Prawl. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Outreach Ministry group of Ingomar Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Ingomar Cemetery, c/o Larry Williams, 1022 CR 90, New Albany, MS or to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
