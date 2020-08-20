Archie Eugene Williams, 88, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born September 14, 1931 in Columbus, MS to Archie Camie Williams and Eunice Elizabeth Lee Williams. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen, MS. He was a retired pharmacist and worked many years for Senters Drug Store. Mr. Williams was a Mason. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served as a Medic in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Aberdeen First Baptist Church. Graveside Services with Masonic Rites will be Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with John Ray Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Mary Betts Williams of Caledonia, MS; one daughter Shirle' Williams Bruce of Columbus, MS; four sons Allan Ray Williams (Pam) of Valdosta, GA, John Martin Williams (Sharon) of Hamilton, MS, Thomas Eugene Williams (Samantha) of Lackey, MS and Archie Burton Williams (Julie) of Frankfort, Michigan; eight grandsons J. R. Williams, Dustin Bruce, Matt Williams, A. J. Williams, Nick Williams, Donnie Williams, Tyler Eugene Williams, and Taylor Williams; one granddaughter Amber Williams Pugh and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Teffeteller, Bobby Stockton, James Stockton, Billy Herndon, Dr. Arthur Brown and Dr. Ben Woodson . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Uncle Bunky's Children in care of Woodland Baptist Church, 3033 Ridge Road, Columbus, Ms. 39705 or the charity of your choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
84°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 6:44 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.