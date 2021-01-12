Bailey died on January 7, 2021 at his home in Corinth, Mississippi. He was born in Corinth on July 29, 1936 to Dr. Fayette Williams and Margaret Schumpert Williams. After graduating from Corinth High School in 1955, he received his B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Mississippi. In 1968, he founded Bailey Williams Insurance Agency followed by Bailey Williams Realty in 1970. He celebrated the 50 year anniversary of Bailey Williams Realty recently with family and friends and was honored by the City of Corinth Mayor and Aldermen with a key to the city for his hand in promoting Corinth for 50 years. Bailey's real estate endeavors included the development or co-development of Creekwood, Deer Park, The Oaks, Shadowood, Cedar Creek, Dogwood Park, Pickwick Road Estates, Meadowbrook, and Beauregard Park subdivisions in Corinth and Alcorn County, as well as, Elk's Landing, Short Coleman, and Coleman Park subdivisions, and Lakecrest Condos in Tishomingo County. He was also heavily involved in the reinvestment efforts of downtown Corinth's business district. Bailey was a true gentleman and never met a stranger. His absence will be felt by all who knew him. He had a deep love for Corinth and always said he felt bad for people who didn't get to experience life in Corinth. He enjoyed a life of boating including earning a US Coast Guard Captains license and was an avid Ole Miss fan. Bailey was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served as Elder Emeritus. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Corinth and received the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He also had the pleasure of being involved with the Mississippi Association of Realtors, Pickwick Yacht Club, and Sigma Chi Fraternity to name a few. He enjoyed volunteering at the Amen Food Pantry and Lighthouse Foundation in Corinth. Bailey is survived by his wife, Gloria Dixon Williams; daughter, Melinda Roux (Jeffrey) of Memphis; son Robert Williams (Sallie Kate) of Corinth; grandchildren, Andrew, Bailey and Margaret Roux of Memphis, Mimi, Trey and Kate Walker Williams of Corinth; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dr. Fayette Creed Williams, Jr and John Burton Williams. Rev. Waring Porter and Dr. Donald Elliott will officiate the private family service on Thursday at 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church with interment to follow at Henry Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, extended family and friends are also invited to watch the service live via zoom on First Presbyterian Church website at www.fpccorinth.org and click the link on the left. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bailey to the Amen Food Pantry or the Lighthouse Foundation Corinth.
