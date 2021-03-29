Bobbie Louis Williams, 74, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday April 3, 2021 11:00 a.m. at South Ashland C.O.C. 14841 Hwy 5 Ashland, MS . Visitation will be on Thursday April 1, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs . Burial will follow at South Ashland C.O.C. Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

