Robert "Bobby" Williams, known by most as "Jughead," passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, February 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 29, 1942 in Senatobia, MS to Henry Lee Williams and Coroline Elizabeth Bonnell Williams. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1960 and served in the U.S. Army/ National Guard. He retired from Southern Motion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Clyde Pound officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Denton Williams; a daughter, Amanda Gail Turner (Tony); two sons, Christopher Bo Williams (Nicole) and Ryan Kelly Williams; a sister-in-law, Wanda Williams; two grandchildren, Tyler Turner and Sydney Turner; and a hunting, fishing and golfing best friend, Morris Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Jean Russell; and a brother, Jimmy Lee Williams, Pallbearers will be Brad Edwards, Brandon Edwards, Barry Edwards, Tony Turner, Tyler Turner and Bo Williams. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolence and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
