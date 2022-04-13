Butch Williams was one of the most fun practical jokesters, prankster and all around funny guy in these parts. He'd rather pull a prank on family or friends than eat!! James Robert "Butch" Williams, 71, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his 32 year residence in Tupelo from complications of COPD. The Marlboro's finally caught up with him!! Butch was born in Chicago, Ill. on March 7, 1951 to the late Dennis and Mary Jane Outon McCollum. Butch was not scared of work. Butch married Linda Rose Farley Williams on April 6, 1990. He spent most his working life working for Wilbert Burial Vault Company, and later, Doric Vault, where he expertly made graveside setups for countless thousands of families over the years. By night, he ran a paper route for the Daily Journal for years. An ace pool shark and woodworker, Butch was an absolutely rabid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide (Roll Tide Roll). He often attended Parkway Baptist Church with his family. Services will be on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 3PM at Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Paul Young officiating. Visitation will be on today Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 5-7PM and on Friday one hour prior to the service. A graveside committal will follow in Lee Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Butch is survived by his wife, Linda Williams; 5 children, Ronnie Reeves of Tupelo, Carolyn Ford (Spencer) of Braxton, MS, Tina Scruggs (Nick) of Hamilton, Ms., Terri Williams of Caledonia and Clay Baxter of Tupelo.11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. a brother, Charlie McCollum; 3 sisters, Jean Schafer, Joyce Putt and Elsie Battin; numerous nieces and nephews and friends everywhere. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Mary Jane Williams and a brother, Doug Williams.
