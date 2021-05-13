Charles Winford Williams, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 26, 1936, in Itawamba County, to James Trice and Charlie Mae Nanney Williams. He was retired from Chrysler, Inc. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 10 in Marion, Indiana, where he was past commander. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing. Services will be private and at a later date. Burial will be in Grant Memorial Gardens in Marion, Indiana. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jean Williams; one brother, Donnie Williams; four grandchildren, Kelli Lindberg, Kasey Williams, Deanna Hickey, and Stacey Hickey; five great grandchildren, Alyssa Lindberg, Austin Lindberg, Alexander Dillon, Alecia King, and Melah King. He was preceded in death by one son, Charles Williams, Jr; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Williams; one brother, Edmon Trice Williams; and two sisters, Clara Nell McKinney and Ethlene Rogers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. Condolences may be shared with the Williams family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
