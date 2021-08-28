Charles "Charlie" Williams, 78, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home. He was born March 6, 1943 to the late Forrest Williams and the late Pearlie Waddle Williams in Itawamba County. He retired from Dura-Crates after 32 years of service. He was a member of Burnt Fields Baptist Church. He loved his wife of 57 years, Betty, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed wagon riding with his mules, hunting, and fishing. Charles was the youngest of twelve children and was known as a "jokester" and was always pulling pranks on his family and friends. His favorite riddle that he would always tell people was, "I have five brothers and we all have six sisters a piece, how many is in my family". Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday August 29, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres, and Bro. Rodney Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in Burntfields Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 57 years; Betty Williams of Fulton, daughter; Tammie (Tim) Dill of Fulton, 2 sons; Mark Williams of Fulton, and Jason Williams of Fulton, grandchildren; Matthew (Alise) Dill of Fulton, Haley (Austin) Senter of Fulton, Sarah Williams of Fulton, Kristen Williams of Fulton, Samantha Williams of Fulton, great grandchildren, Dawson Dill and Brewer Dill, both of Fulton, 2 sisters; Virginia (Billy) Sheffield of Golden, Alene Hubbard of Hernando, and a brother; Jim (Carol) Williams of Fulton, sister in law, Fay Franklin of Birmingham, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Forrest and Pearlie Williams, 4 brothers; Jerry Williams, John Williams, Carson Williams, Ford Williams, and 4 sisters; Exie Cromeans Reeves, Rena Gray, Juanita Ashley, and Maylene Clayton. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Johnson, Raymond Williams, Bill Sheffield, Tommy Graham, Wade Williams, and Keith Spencer. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Johnson, Stanley Underwood, Eugene Williams, Billy Sheffield, and the Tishomingo Wagon Train Association. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
