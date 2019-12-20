PLANTERSVILLE, MS -- Conrad Williams, 68, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his home in Plantersville, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3 pm at New Temple M.B. Church, 222 New Temple Road, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS . Burial will follow at Dean & Word Cemetery, New Temple Road, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

