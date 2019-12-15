Corinne Ruth Williams, 92, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Briar Hill Rest Home in Florence, MS. She was born May 10, 1927, in Shannon, MS, to Harvey J. and Maulsie Bowen Guntharp. She retired from the petroleum department of the State of Mississippi and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to dance and enjoyed gardening and yard work. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, David Harold Williams (Susan) of Colleyville, Texas, and Timothy Scott Williams (Karen) of Pearl; one daughter, Kennie Ruth Underwood (Ronnie Thompson) of Pearl; one brother, Vic Guntharp (Jane) of Fulton; five grandchildren, Amanda Mitchell (Curtis), Matthew Underwood, Michele Cole (Carson), Michael Williams (Christie), and Mason Williams; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Aiden, Madison, and Emma; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Williams; two brothers, Cortez Guntharp and Jerry Guntharp; two sisters, Iva Lee Buse and Mary Burks; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Curtis Mitchell, Matthew Underwood, Michael Williams, Mason Williams, Carson Cole, and Pat Thompson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Williams family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
