Darrell Ray Williams (56) passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at his mother's home. He was a member of Prospect Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, building things, raising chickens and rabbits, going to auctions, painting, playing cards and dominos and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Services are 11 am Saturday, February 26, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. William Copeland and Bro. Jimmy Newby officiating. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Full Gospel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, February 25, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Darrell is survived by his parents, Faye & Doyle Jackson, Grady Williams and J.V. & Charlotte Riddle; his children, Christy Martello (Vincent), Ethan Williams (Danae), Bobby Allred, Annabeth Gann, Jacob Gann and Josh Gann; his siblings, Jeffery Williams, Tim Williams (Heather), Jason Riddle (Brandie), Greda & Robby Horton, Randy Jackson (Anita) and Ginger George; his aunt and uncle, Mary Alice and Harold Hopkins; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tinnie & VanDoran "Dode" Plaxico, Wesley & Hattie Williams and Erskin & Zera Riddle; his sister, Brenda King and his sister-in-law, Sheila Williams. Pallbearers are; Jorden, Adam, Lance, Zeke, Buddy and DJ. Honorary pallbearers are the City of Booneville, the Booneville Street Dept. and Star Construction. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
