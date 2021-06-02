Deborah Kay Williams, 65, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Harriman, Tennessee on March 4, 1956 to Donald and Stella Rogers. Earlier in life, she relocated to Indiana with her family where she grew up and graduated from Rogers High School. After marrying Hezzy Williams, Deborah migrated south to Mooreville, where she settled with her family. She loved dancing, listening to country music and doing yard work. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Hezzy Williams of Mooreville; two daughters, Melissa McGrew of Bay St. Louis and Jamie Oliver and her husband, Chris of Michigan City, Indiana; four grandchildren, Rachel McGrew, Jonathan McGrew, Logan Oliver and Eli Oliver; and three brothers, Don Rogers and his wife, Debbie, of Michigan City, Indiana, Dewayne Rogers and his wife Julie of LaPorte, Indiana and Matt Rogers of Franklin, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother Darryl Rogers. Due to Covid and the restrictions on traveling, the family will not be having any formal services. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.