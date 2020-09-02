Deborah Mae Williams, 85, of Booneville, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at home. She was born February 8, 1935 to the late Lewis Wilson, Jr. and Addie Lee (Barr) Wilson in West Point, MS. She is the fifth of eight children. She attended Meridian Street School through the tenth grade and finished her high school education at Okolona Junior College. She remained and completed her freshman and sophomore years of college at Okolona Junior College. She then transferred to Mississippi Vocational College (later renamed Mississippi Valley State University), Itta Bena, MS, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. Deborah was a retired educator, having taught for over thirty years at Kosciusko High School, Wick Anderson High School and Booneville High School. Her teaching spanned generations and on many occasions, she would remark to students, "I taught your parents". Over the years, she made a positive impact on the lives of thousands of students. Graveside services will be held at Springhill M.B. Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 5, 2020. A visitation will be from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon. Celebration of life will begin at 12:00 with Pastor Antonio Magee officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/lisa.spencer.5454. Deborah was married to the late Leroy Williams. She is survived by her three children, Gail (Robert) Swinney of Booneville, Leon (Debra) Collins, of Madison, MS, and Lamar Williams (Mike) of San Diego, CA; Siblings: Vergia Jones, Chicago, IL, Lorene Kersey, Douglasville, GA, Floizell Wilson, West Point, MS, Kittie Jenkins, Okolona, MS, Dura Wilson, Dallas, TX and Leander Wilson, Okolona, MS. Five grandchildren: Chad (Summer) Swinney of Tupelo, MS, Tanika (Richard) Agnew of Bonneville MS, William Holley of Oxford, MS, Kim Swinney of Booneville, MS, and Benjamin of Houston, TX; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Addie Wilson and 1 brother, Henry Lewis Wilson. Patterson Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements,
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.