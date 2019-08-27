Mr. Derryl L. Williams, age 39, left his earthly home way too soon on Monday, August 26, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born September 27, 1979 in New Albany, MS to D.L. Swords and Melba Mae Williams. Derryl worked as an upholsterer employed by Washington Furniture Manufacturing. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding 4-wheelers. Derryl loved his family and his many dogs he parented over the years. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. A celebration of life service will be at 3 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. A graveside service will follow in Howell Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 PM to service time only. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include his mother, Melba Williams of Okolona; his father, D.L. Swords of Ecru; his life partner of 15 years, Carrie Swanson of Randolph; step-children, Ashley Williams and Brittany Swanson; 2 brothers, Phillip Maharrey and Carl Ritchey, both of Okolona; 2 sisters, Jeanie Smith (Jack) of Amory and Lynda Sullins of Houlka; two step-grandchildren, Dylan and Hunter; many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Pallbearers will be Jacob Smith, Andy Lewis, Carl Breelove, Todd Graves, Anthony Lewis, and Claude Lewis.
