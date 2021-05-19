Diannia Jean Williams, 69, of Beldon, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born December 29, 1951 to Fieldon and Jean Terry. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Visitation will be Friday, May 23, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel with Bro. Terry Falkner officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Dannie Williams of Belden; her daughter, Melissa Williams (Jeffrey Verell) of Tupelo; one brother, Junior Terry (Kathy) of Blue Springs; one sister, Janet Rhynes of Baldwyn; one granddaughter, Tabetha Martin (Jason) of Nettleton; and one great granddaughter, Jaselyn Martin of Nettleton. She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Jeanette Milton; two brothers, Dennis McDowell and Clyde McDowell. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Verell, Jason Martin, Ethan Terry, Nathan Terry, Jason Terry, and Mason Terry.
