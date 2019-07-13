Dorothy Elizabeth Welch Williams, 89, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Born on December 20, 1929 in Columbus, GA, she was a daughter to Sherman and Ruby Rigsby Welch. Dot was first a Christian for over 70 years, a devoted minister's wife, and then a precious mother grandmother. She was always working for the Lord helping with every good cause, whether organizing VBS, teaching, sewing, etc. She loved being with her family and made every occasion special. Her passion was cooking and preparing meals, making sure food was always ready for those she loved. She loved her flowers, gardening, sewing, and decorating her house to make it a home. The day of her death was the greatest day of her life because she had prepared and lived here so she could live in heaven. She was a faithful member of the Amory Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 15, 2019 at the Amory Church of Christ with Ministers Ron and Don Williams and Philip Hathcock officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Henderson City Cemtery in Henderson, TN. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Joe Williams of Amory; two sons, Ron Williams (Bonnie) of Huntsville and Don Williams (Leisa) of Killen, AL; one daughter, Cindy Hathcock (Philip) of Amory; one brother, Alfred Welch of Columbus, GA; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Connell (Dusty), Matt Williams (Amanda), Jon Michael Williams (Whitney), Emily Beck (Shaun), Ben Williams (Hailey), and Stephen Williams; great grandchildren, Braden, Elise, Kenzlee, Noah, Luke, Sadie Anne, Lyla Kate, Reese, Lily, Claire, Rigsby, and Emma; brother and sisters-in-law, Jack and Dana Williams, Pat Williams, and Jane Miller; and a host of Christian friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Renee Turk. Pallbearers will be Matt Williams, Jon Michael Williams, Ben Williams, Stephen Williams, Dusty Connell, and Shaun Beck. Visitation will be on Sunday afternoon from 2 until 4:45 p.m. at the church building and will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday. Memorials may be made to Freed-Hardeman University, 158 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340; Maywood Christian Camp, P.O. Box 776, Hamilton, AL 35570; or to the North Alabama Children's Home, 6372 Co. Rd. 63, Florence, AL 35634
