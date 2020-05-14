18, passed away on Tues., May 5, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo. Dreshawn Ramond Williams was born to Vincent Cook and Kimberly Williams on September 21, 2001 in Tupelo. He was a 2020 graduate of Tupelo High School. Dreshawn Williams is survived by his parents; Vincent Cook of Verona and Kimberly Williams of Tupelo. Two sisters; Shuntia Calvin of Tupelo and Aaliyah Watson of Pontotoc. Three brothers; Jayceon Williams of Tupelo, Kieston Williams of Tupelo, and Denzell Bufford of Tupelo. The visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at New Dimension Church in Tupelo. The service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

