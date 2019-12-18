Eddie Lucas Williams, 85, U. S. Army Veteran, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Columbus following an extended illness. The family has requested services and interment to be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.(662)539-7000 Mr. Williams was born April 10, 1934 in Merigold, MS and was a resident of Michigan for a number of years before returning to North Mississippi 10 years ago. A Christian and well loved grandfather, Mr. Williams will be remembered as an avid traveler who enjoyed traveling in both Europe and the United States. He is survived by his long time companion, Elizabeth Rivers, daughter, Tezra Woody of Cordova, TN, step daughter, Marchetta Ellis of Columbus, step son, Daniel Olaizola of France. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Williams and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.(662)539-7000.
