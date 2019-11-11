Edna Williams, 98, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a retired school teacher and the oldest member of Jericho Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Jericho Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Marvin Robbins and Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by (3) son, George David Williams (Betty) of Jericho, Melvin Clifton Williams (Mary) of New Albany and Joseph Conner Williams (Karla) of League City, TX; (18) grandchildren; (20) great-grandchildren; (5) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Williams; parents, Melvin and Jeannie Thomas Conner; daughter, Edna Karen Hamblin; grandchild, Kimberly Warthman; three great-grandsons. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
