Mary Elizabeth Williams, 86, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Pontotoc March 26, 1933 to Rufus and Jettie Barber Hill. Early in life, Elizabeth worked at North Mississippi Medical Center, Arvin Industries and Vend Foods. She enjoyed sharing time with her friends at Caring Heart and Hands House Adult Daycare, browsing yard sales, making jewelry and coloring. She especially loved spending time with her children. Elizabeth was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters, Jo Ann Smith of Dorsey and Debbie Huey and her husband, Bobby of Tupelo; two sons, Wayne Williams and his wife, Teresa of Saltillo and Tommy Williams of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Sammy Sanders, Melissa Hammontree and her husband, Daryl, Suzanne Miller and her husband, Adam, Shane Huey, Teri Graham and her husband, Tyler and Dustin Huey and his wife, Katie; and eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Archie Lee Williams; two sisters, Helen Kelly and Ruby Lynchard; and two brothers, Charles Hill and Franklin Hill. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dustin Huey, Shane Huey, Sammy Sanders, Tyler Graham, Caleb Sanders and Adam Miller. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

