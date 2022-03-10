James Elton Williams, 85, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Born March 25, 1936, he was a native and lifelong resident of Tupelo and the son of the late Loyd and Adelle Mobley Williams. He was employed by Dan Hester Motors before joining Roper Toyota before he retired in 1998 with over 33 years of service. He served in the Mississippi National Guard. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Tupelo and a member of the Tupelo Masonic Lodge and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. Services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Matt Powell officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 - 7 Saturday. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Macie Edwards Williams; two daughters, Charlotte Williams Boren and her husband, Mike of Mooreville and Jan Williams Coggin and her husband, James of Wren; five grandchildren, Andrea Pfisterer (Chris) of Knoxville, TN, Chris Morgan (Amanda) of Saltillo, Scott Boren (Paula) of Southaven, Morgan Allen (Will) of Wren and Clay Coggin (Ashley) of Nettleton; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene Williams (Wanda) of Plantersville; a sister-in-law, Annie Lee Inmon of Nettleton and a brother-in-law, David Edwards (Steve) of Brevard, NC; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, James Elton Williams, Jr. and one grandchild, Bradley Payton Morgan. Pallbearers will be Chris Morgan, Chris Pfisterer, Clay Coggin, Scott Boren, Will Allen, Brandon Boren and Mike Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
