62, passed away on Mon. May 18, 2020 at Meridian Regency Hospital in Meridian. Freddie Williams was born to his late parents, Bill Williams and Earlean Williams on Jan. 19, 1957 in Shannon. Mr. Williams was a graduate of Shannon High School and a former employee of Action Mfc. Freddie Williams is survived by one daughter; Nikquetta Williams of Shannon. Four sons; Frederick Cooperwood (LaDonna) of Oxford, Derick Williams (Shantel) Fort Polk, LA, Reginald Buchanan of Shannon, and Nathan Williams of Shannon. Mr. Williams had several sisters, several brothers, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be one hour before the graveside service, starting at 12:00 noon on Tues. May 26, 2020 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The service will follow immediately after at 1:00 p.m. with mandatory safety policies in place with Rev. Carl Perry officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

