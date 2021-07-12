George Deon Williams, 37, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, July 17, 2021 at 12 noon at Daniel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Fri, July 16, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Christian Relay Cemetery.

