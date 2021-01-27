Georgia Edna Smith Williams was born April 16, 1926 in McNairy County, TN the daughter of the late Bill Smith and Mary Susan Russell Smith. Georgia attended McNairy County High Schools and graduated from Bethel Springs High School in 1943. She enjoyed playing basketball during high school. She lived in Jackson, TN for most of her life. She worked for Ragland Potter Grocery in Jackson for several years. Then moved to Tupelo, MS where she worked for her sister Mildred at Boyd's Flower Shop for many years. She was a member of the Church of Christ and the Ladies Auxiliary Fire Fighters in Tupelo. Mrs. Williams departed this life on January 26, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee at the age of 94 Years, 9 Months, 10 Days. She is survived by a brother, James W. Smith Sr. and wife Beverly of Selmer, TN; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Hoyle Williams in 1993; seven sisters: Ruby Pearl Hickman, Billie Jo Smith, Cletus Cooper, Nancy Surratt, Gladys Sewell, Irene Frye, Mildred Boyd. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 2 - 3 pm at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, TN with a graveside service to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Selmer, Tennessee, Danny Eubanks to officiate.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.